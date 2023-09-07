“Top Boy” Season 5: Fans React To The Final Series

After five series of gritty and compelling British crime drama, let’s see what fans had to say about not just the ending, but the entire show.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
"Top Boy" has unfortunately come to a close, and the British crime drama left fans wanting more in the best way. Upon Series 5's airing on Netflix on Thursday (September 7), die-hards immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on how it all wrapped up and how the journey to get there compelled them- or disappointed them. Regardless, it's quite the sad end, as a series that was revived off of pure fandom and interest had to one day come to a close. Still, it was a great and highly successful run, and we'd love to hear what your favorite moments from the show were down in the comments.

If you haven't seen it yet, there's never been a better time to start than now. Of course, it goes without saying that if you don't want this final series spoiled for you, we recommend you refrain from scrolling through these reactions. There were a lot of moments not just in the finale, but throughout the whole season that inspired some comical references and reactions online. Many of them surrounded lead characters Sully and Dushane, but fans didn't sleep on other characters in the "Top Boy" roster like Stefan, Lauren, and Kieron.

Fans React To "Top Boy" Ending

However, this doesn't mean that everybody completely loved how "Top Boy" concluded. People close to the show, including Drake, promoted this upcoming season as leaving "no loose ends," which was quite the interesting way to show how ambitious your show is. Viewers expect endings to feel satisfying, and with this promise in mind, some felt that the effort and budget went into other aspects of production rather than crafting the best story possible. Still, that's just one perspective of many, and you can sample some takes and reactions to Series 5 (and the whole show in context) down below.

More Reactions To Series 5 & Beyond

If you saw "Top Boy" all the way through, what did you think? Are you satisfied with the journey, begging them to make more, or do you have a bad taste in your mouth? If you haven't seen the show, do you think all this excitement might make you change your mind? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more on "Top Boy"- or, now that it's over, on the next big crime drama.

