Top Boy
- MusicNolay Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Nolay's journey in the music scene, her achievements, TV appearances, and an insight into her 2024 net worth.ByJake Skudder402 Views
- MusicLittle Simz Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDive into Little Simz's musical ascent and discover the milestones that shaped her notable net worth in 2024.ByJake Skudder1042 Views
- MusicDave Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore the journey of rapper Dave, delving into his diverse revenue streams, lifestyle, and factors contributing to his net worth in 2024.ByJake Skudder11.8K Views
- Viral"Top Boy" Season 5: Fans React To The Final SeriesAfter five series of gritty and compelling British crime drama, let's see what fans had to say about not just the ending, but the entire show.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1003 Views
- TV"Top Boy" Season 5: Everything We Know About The Final SeasonThe British series will pick up where it left off with its fourth season, which was released last year. ByWyatt Westlake968 Views
- TVDrake Unveils "Top Boy" Final Season Teaser Trailer, Confirms Release DateDushane and Sully are feuding once again as the popular Netflix series comes to a close.ByHayley Hynes1.9K Views
- TV"Top Boy" Actor Ashley Walters Recalls 50 Cent Buying Him A New Watch On "GRODT" Set50 Cent praises "Top Boy" and said he "can't wait" to work with Ashley Walters again. ByAron A.21.3K Views
- TVNetflix Releases "Top Boy" Season 2 TrailerThe new season of "Top Boy" premieres on March 18.ByJordan Schenkman3.2K Views
- TVNetflix "Top Boy" Season 4 Premiere Date Announced"Top Boy" is finally making its return with a new season this spring. ByAron A.13.2K Views
- TV"Top Boy" Season 2 Is Currently Being FilmedFollowing a major delay due to COVID-19, Ashley Walters and Kano, a.k.a Dushane and Sully, announce that they're back on set filming the next season of "Top Boy."ByAron A.1.9K Views
- TVTop Boy Season 2 Begins Filming This SpringNetflix's "Top Boy" series officially begins filming this spring with Ashley Waters, Kano, Michael Ward, and Little SImz reprising their roles.ByAron A.2.0K Views
- TVDrake Confirms Netflix's “Top Boy” To Return For A Second Season“We Baaaaaack” - Drake. ByKevin Goddard2.4K Views
- TVDrake Finally Confirms Netflix "Top Boy" Season 4 Will Arrive In 2020Season four is on the way. ByAron A.3.1K Views
- Original ContentKano's A Voice For The Common Struggle: From "Hoodies All Summer" To "Top Boy"INTERVIEW: Grime legend Kano gets in-depth with HNHH about the direction of "Hoodies All Summer," the success of "Top Boy," U.K.'s drill scene, and more. ByAron A.4.6K Views
- TV"Top Boy" Actor Ashley Walters On Why Drake Didn't Cameo: "It's Touch And Go""Will people let him shed that Drake skin?"ByChantilly Post4.2K Views
- Original ContentTop Boy Soundtrack: A Who's WhoGet familiar with the artists included in the "Top Boy" soundtrack. ByAron A.6.0K Views
- TVDrake Rumored To Be A Producer On 50 Cent's "Black Mafia Family" SeriesWell, 50 and Drake definitely know how to run shows. ByNoah C7.4K Views
- MusicDrake, DaBaby & Lil Nas X Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks. ByCole Blake4.7K Views
- TVDrake's "Top Boy" Soundtrack Tracklist Has ArrivedDrake's "Behind Barz" freestyle will be added as a bonus track.ByAlex Zidel17.6K Views
- MusicWiley Unleashes Scorn Upon Drake & Ed Sheeran: "Culture Vultures"Wiley offers up some free smoke. ByMitch Findlay5.6K Views