“Top Boy” Season 5: Everything We Know About The Final Season

This week, Top Boy will be returning for its fifth and final season. The beloved British series depicts life in the fictional Summerhouse estate in East London. Its premise revolves around drug dealers Dushane and Sully, as well as their associates and rivals. Top Boy is known for its authentic depiction of British culture in its imagery and dialogue. The first two seasons, now known as Top Boy: Summerhouse, initially aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 before its cancellation the following year.

With the help of Drake, Top Boy returned for its third season as a Netflix original in 2019. Season 3 stuck to the show’s authenticity and gained it a dedicated viewership, assisted by both new cast members and fan favorites. Following delays due to COVID-19, Top Boy returned for its second season on Netflix and fourth overall season in 2022. Unfortunately, the show will be coming to an end, with its fifth and final season releasing on Netflix this Thursday, September 7. Here is everything we know about season 5 of Top Boy.

New And Familiar Faces

Top Boy’s fifth season will see lead actors Ashley Walters and Kano return as Dushane Hill and Sully, respectively. Jasmine Jobson (Jacqueline “Jaq” Lawrence), Little Simz (Shelley), Hope Ikpoku Jnr. (Aaron Tovell), and Araloyin Oshunremi (Stefan Tovell) will also return for their respective roles. Also, recent additions such as Adwoa Aboah (Becks) and Saffron Hocking (Lauryn Lawrence) appear in the show’s final season as well.

Top Boy’s fifth season will include new cast members, including Barry Keoghan as Jonny and Brian Gleeson as Tadgh. Top Boy is full of surprises so it is also possible we may see some recognizable faces from previous seasons.

The Soundtrack For Top Boy’s Final Season

Brian Eno, the renowned producer known for his versatility and soundtrack work, scores Season 5 of Top Boy. The soundtrack for the upcoming season is actually now available for streaming and digital download. While there may be no original compilation of music like previous seasons, the show is known for showcasing a variety of UK talent and beyond in its score. Songs from Burna Boy, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, Central Cee, and Pa Salieu appeared across the last season’s eight episodes. Season 3’s soundtrack included original songs from Dave, Ghetts, Drake, Avelino, AJ Tracey, Headie One, and many more.

No Loose Ends

To build anticipation for the final chapter of Top Boy, Netflix shared the official trailer for the upcoming season. The intense sneak peek features the aforementioned returning and new cast members, as well as flashbacks to the show’s beginnings. Top Boy’s latest season is being heavily promoted as having “no loose ends” for its ultimate finale, with the statement notably being featured in the trailer. A series finale without loose ends will have fans anticipating how the show will end, keeping them guessing about the fates of their favorite characters. The show will pick up where it left off with its fourth season, which was released last year.

The previous season “concluded with Sully’s actions rewriting the rules of his business with Dushane.” According to Netflix, “the two of them will endure new problems as everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.” Based on the trailer for Season 5, Top Boy will continue to provide thrilling and unpredictable scenes, wrapping up the show and its beloved characters. Netflix has confirmed that Top Boy’s final season will consist of six episodes, with the show dropping this Thursday. Until the final season of Top Boy is released, fans will be eagerly waiting to see how its last episodes unfold.

