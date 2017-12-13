first reactions
- Viral"Top Boy" Season 5: Fans React To The Final SeriesAfter five series of gritty and compelling British crime drama, let's see what fans had to say about not just the ending, but the entire show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY": All Hits Or A Big Miss?Did Tekashi 6ix9ine live up to his promise?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Art Elicits Reactions From Kanye West, The Weeknd, & MoreThe hip-hop community is just as hungry as we are.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBigQuint Marvels At The Sheer Creativity Of Brockhampton's "1998 Truman"BigQuint gets down with the boy-band vibes, tackling Brockhampton's "1998 Truman."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBigQuint Welcomes Mac Miller's Return With "Self Care" ReactionBigQuint vibes out to the dulcet tones of Mac Miller's "Self Care." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBigQuint Busts A Move During Vigorous Reaction To Drake's "Nonstop"BigQuint has time for Drake's Scorpion blammer "Nonstop." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTentacion Dead At Age 20: Hip-Hop ReactsMembers of the hip-hop community react to the news of XXXTentacion's passing.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTwitter Has Mixed Emotions About Migos & N.E.R.D.'s NBA All-Star PerformanceWho really saved the show?By Milca P.
- Original ContentCardi B's "Bartier Cardi" Proves She's Here To Stay, According To FansCardi B's highly anticipated new single, "Bartier Cardi," which follows up the uber successful "Bodak Yellow" does not disappoint.By Rose Lilah
- MusicEminem's "Revival" Leak: Internet Has Mixed ReactionsPeople are divided over Eminem's latest album. By Aron A.