backup dancers
- MusicLizzo Formally Denies Former Backup Dancers' AllegationsAccording to the filing, the dancers “ratified, acquiesced, condoned and/or approved of” Lizzo's behavior.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLizzo's Accusers Call Her Planned Countersuit A "Scare Tactic"The former backup dancers' attorneys claim that Lizzo's team is "trying to suppress the truth."By Caroline Fisher
- Music14 Of Lizzo's Dancers Already Got Settlements Prior To Latest LawsuitMore continues to unfold in this saga. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLizzo's Lawsuit Response Rejected As "Dismissive" By Former DancersLizzo doesn't appear to have done herself any favors. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureFans Are Begging For A Megan Thee Stallion & Adele Collab After Backup Dancer Clips TrendThe people want to hear “Water Under the Body,” quickly!By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTwitter Asks Why Adele Doesn’t Have Backup Dancers & The Responses Have Us In TearsThe responses are hilarious, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLizzo Didn't Let Audio Problems Hold Her Back From Killing Her Debut Coachella Set"AINT NOTHIN GONE STOP MY GLOW."By Chantilly Post
- MusicOffset Was A Backup Dancer In Videos For Whitney Houston & TLC: WatchOffset has been in this entertainment game for a minute.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce & Jay Z Fan Who Rushed On Stage Speaks Out: "Still Look Good"Anthony's unfazed by his stage crash. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDestiny's Child Reunion Rumored For Beyonce's Coachella HeadlinerThe Writing's on the Wall.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Snags Beyonce's Fired Backup DancersCardi B doesn't mind taking on Beyonce's leftovers.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyoncé Is Adding 88 Backup Dancers To Her Coachella PerformanceBeyoncé is pulling out all the stops.By Matthew Parizot