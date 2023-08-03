Lizzo’s Lawsuit Response Rejected As “Dismissive” By Former Dancers

A few days ago the popular music world was shocked by a new lawsuit aimed at Lizzo. The lawsuit claimed sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment. Subsequently, details of the “About Damn Time” singer accusing her dancers of drinking too much and forcing them to suffer through a excruciating audition surprised those who have long followed her positive messages. In particular, one detail about the singer berating a dancer for gaining weight caught plenty of attention. She has long been a beacon for body positivity so fans eagerly awaited her responses to the claims.

That response came this morning in a series of slides posted to Lizzo’s Instagram. ““My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” it reads. She claimed the criticism was coming from dancers who had already publicly admitted that their behavior was inappropriate. She called the claims sensationalized and clarified her approach to collaborating. “It’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo Responds To Lawsuit

Now according to Page Six, the dancers have responded to Lizzo’s statement. “Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans,” their response begins. “Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress.” They called her statement “dismissive” and “quite telling about her character. They concluded their response with continued critique of her behavior. “While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”

In the days following the lawsuit being made public there was plenty more drama for Lizzo. Many fans interpreted Beyonce skipping over her name during a recent Renaissance show as a diss. Though Tina Knowles came out in an attempt to dispel those rumors. What do you think of the dancers response Lizzo’s statement? Let us know in the comment section below.

