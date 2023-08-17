Lizzo’s Remaining Dancers Share Statement Expressing Solidarity With Her

The Lizzo workplace harassment lawsuit is a scandal that rocked the pop music world in recent weeks. Fans were shocked to hear stories about the artist who has always championed body positivity chastising a dancer over her weight gain. Combined with stories about forcing dancers into exhaustive tryouts after they had already gotten the job. The allegations painted a very different picture than many imagined. Now, some of the singer’s remaining “Big Grrl” dancers have taken to Instagram to share a statement of solidarity with the singer.

“We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” their statement begins. They go onto express how much they appreciate a commitment to “character and culture” made throughout the tour. Later in the statement they bring up the “About Damn Time” singer directly. “Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii dancers to do what we love! You created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose!” The comments come as the original lawsuit is very much ongoing and many others have come forward with experiences relating to the singer.

Lizzo’s Other Dancers Still Support Her

Reactions in the comments are mixed with many supporting the original dancers who brought the lawsuit. “While I don’t doubt that a time was had, this post seems invalidating to those that have not had favorable experiences . Nobody wins when the family feuds! I hope things get figured out,” reads the top comment. Others just straight up don’t believe the statement. :Nah Lizzo definitely wrote this” says another popular comment.

It was just a few days ago that Lizzo was publicly hit with yet another allegation in the ongoing affair. On top of the original claims, six additional former dancers have come forward with their similar experiences alongside the singer. What do you think of the new statement from Lizzo’s remaining Big Grrrl dancers? Let us know in the comment section below.

