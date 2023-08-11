Lizzo And Myke Wright Are Still Together, Spokesperson Claims

For those who don’t know, the past couple of weeks have been intense for Lizzo, to say the least. The songstress was hit with a lawsuit from some former backup dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile working environment. She was additionally accused of body-shaming one of the dancers, going against everything Lizzo’s preached to fans over the years. Amid the fallout, internet sleuths also noticed that Lizzo had unfollowed her partner, Myke Wright, who she’s been with for approximately two years.

He unfollowed her too, and she went on to delete all photos of him on her social media profiles. This, of course, led users to speculate. Despite rumors that they could have split amid her newfound legal trouble, they’re apparently still very much an item. A spokesperson for the “Juice” performer spoke with DailyMail today (August 11), to set the record straight. They told the outlet that there is “no truth” to claims that the couple has broken up, squashing speculation.

Read More: Joe Budden On Lizzo: “That’s Celebrities!”

Lizzo And Myke Wright

Myke Wright and Lizzo attend The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Reportedly, a source added fuel to the fire earlier this week when they told The Sun that they had split. “Lizzo has taken the past few weeks very hard and her relationship has suffered,” they claimed, “They had a big falling out earlier in the week and she is really upset.” The source continued, “Both of them have thought of themselves as soulmates, so it has been really hard on them. Those close to them are hoping they will make up.”

Fortunately for Lizzo, it looks like she still has Wright in her corner. Things have only been compounded this past week, as it was reported that six additional former dancers came forward with allegations against the artist. They claim that they have “similar stories” to the first ones to come out, accusing Lizzo of subjecting her employees to a “sexually charged environment.”

Read More: Lizzo Hit With Additional Sexual Harassment Allegations

[Via]