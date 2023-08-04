Lizzo Update: “Special” Singer Could Face Trial Over Former Dancers’ Troubling Allegations

As much as we would like to believe that the accusations about Lizzo earlier this week aren’t true, the Detroit native’s former dancers continue to stand their ground. On Tuesday (August 1), they filed a lawsuit against the multi-talent and others on her team, explicitly accusing them of creating a hostile work environment, among other things. One of the plaintiffs accused Lizzo – a plus-sized woman known for empowering others to love the skin they’re in – of fat-shaming her before eventually firing her for weight-related causes. Elsewhere, the dancers allege that the Yitty CEO pressured them to break their boundaries during a trip to a wild Amsterdam strip club.

As the gossip has been making rounds online this week, Lizzo responded via Instagram on Thursday (August 3). Many, including her past employees, were unsatisfied with the message, notably calling the 35-year-old out for seemingly glazing over the allegations of sexual harassment in favour of only addressing weight shaming. An attorney for her former dancers, Neama Rahmani, has now entered the chat and suggests we may see Lizzo in court over the situation.

Read More: One Of Lizzo’s Accusers Praised Her In A Video Made After Alleged Abuse

Alleged Lizzo Victims’ Attorney Suggests Trial After Singer Responds to Lawsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

“Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial,” the West Coast Employment Lawyers president declared this week. “More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court,” they added. While there are others who have shared their own unpleasant experiences working with the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker, internet sleuths have also uncovered videos of the same past employees who are currently taking legal action previously praising their boss for inspiring them with her work.

Part of what’s left the world so confused about the troubling allegations about Lizzo is her frequent messages about body positivity and self-acceptance in her music. Check out our recent report on some of her most noteworthy lyrics at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Lizzo’s Best Bars About Self-Acceptance

[Via]