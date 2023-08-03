Lizzo’s Best Bars About Self-Acceptance

Lizzo has been a champion for body positivity and self-acceptance for a long time. The singer and rapper has risen through the ranks to become a prominent force in mainstream music. Although the haters are still present, Lizzo’s known for brushing them off, especially in her music. With her lyrics, she’s gained a slew of fans who are constantly learning to love themselves.

While she’s become a staple in the conversation of loving oneself, Lizzo has been in hot water recently. Some of her former dancers have sued the singer for workplace mistreatment, sexual harassment, and much more, shocking the singer’s fans. Lizzo addressed the allegations on social media, tagging them as “sensationalized stories.” These allegations prove quite alarming after creating a brand centered around acceptance and positivity. Nonetheless, her lyrics have soothed a host of listeners over the years.

“Fitness” (2018)

“Booty vicious, mind yo business. I been working, working on my fitness / I been lifting heavy metal, see this ass? Ain’t no rental.”

In this 2018 anthem from the pop star, she makes it blatantly clear that her body is a temple, and she regularly takes care of it. “Fitness” is accompanied by minimal production driven by punchy 808s and a playful, repetitive melody. Lizzo confidently declares her independence and celebrates her body on the track. “Fitness” is also as sensual as it is uplifting, but the song is undeniably a big-up from Lizzo to her body.

“Let ‘Em Say” with Caroline Smith (2014)

“I’m just as thick as my skin is. I feel the water rolling down my back.”

Released in 2014, this is one of Lizzo’s earliest tracks, and a deep cut in her discography. This pop offering features artist Caroline Smith and is one of Lizzo’s most underrated songs about body positivity. The bright, upbeat tune is a feel-good song with a catchy melody and features lyrics that encourage listeners to let go. It also urges them to live their lives and disregard the words and actions of people who try to shame them.

“Truth Hurts” (2019)

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m a 100% that b*tch, even when I’m crying crazy.”

“Truth Hurts” is Lizzo’s breakout single and arguably her biggest song to date. The song is equal parts a heartbreak song and also a self-love anthem. Here, she cries unashamedly as she mourns another love gone wrong but simultaneously uses those tears as ammo, firing shots at the subject of her tears. “Truth Hurts” is relatable, empowering, and has left many women feeling fearless because they are indeed 100 percent “that b*tch.”

“Everybody’s Gay” (2022)

“B*tch, say less, express yourself / B*tch, get dressed, un-stress yourself.”

This disco-pop track off her 2022 album, Special, will inspire you to get off your feet, put your hands in the air, and dance. It is also a genuinely happy song, encouraging listeners to forget their worries. In addition, it tells listeners to find their happy place and dance the night away. This is another underrated body positivity anthem from the artist, but it clearly preaches that message, of self-love and zero judgment.

“My Skin” (2015)

“I woke up in this, I woke up in this. In my skin / I can’t wash it away, so you can’t take it away from me.”

On “My Skin,” a standout track from her sophomore album, Big GRRRL Small World, Lizzo lets the world know that she wears her skin with pride and encourages everyone to do so. The song opens with a 20-second monologue from Lizzo about body positivity. Here, she speaks about self-love, after which she delivers heartfelt lyrics. The track is also accompanied by a mild production and background choral vocals. “My Skin” promotes unity and self-love, and also encourages people to embrace themselves, flaws and all.

“Juice” (2019)

“I was born like this, don’t even gotta try / I’m like Chardonnay, get better over time.”

Lizzo oozes so much confidence and body positivity on this track, it is no wonder why it’s a fan favorite. When someone opens a song with the line, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, don’t say it, ‘cause I know I’m cute,” you should know they have a staggering amount of confidence. “Juice” is an upbeat number and is also another of the star’s breakout singles. It has some of her most catchy melodies and boisterous lyrics.

“Special” (2022)

“I’m so glad that you’re still with us / Broken, but damn, you’re still perfect.”

The titular song of Lizzo’s most recent album, Special, is a truly beautiful and heartfelt rendition from the artist. With some of her most powerful lyrics to date, this song preaches an unflinching message of self-love and appreciation for oneself. Furthermore, it’s dedicated to anyone who rarely gets to hear that they are special. Lizzo speaks directly to every person listening and reminds them that they are valid, they are valued, and that she is glad they are alive. It is a much-needed message of love that people need to hear, and although it’s not one of the biggest songs in her discography, it is certainly one of Lizzo’s most essential about self-acceptance.

