Lizzo’s Team Responds To Newest Workplace Lawsuit

Lizzo fans once again woke up to another surprise today as the singer has been hit with yet another lawsuit relating to her workplace conduct. This time, fashion designer and former tour employee Asha Daniels is making accusations about her workplace culture. In the lawsuit itself she describes the grueling 20 hour work days. She also explains that she witnessed both racism and fatphobia often. She also sat down to talk with NBC News about her experienced in more detail.

"I felt like I was living in a madhouse,” she reported. “It was totally shocking… I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others. And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.” Unlike the previous lawsuit which saw her legal team taking days to respond, Lizzo's legal team had a response ready.

Lizzo Responds To Second Lawsuit

Lizzo's legal team spoke to TMZ shortly after the allegations leaked. “As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo. We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

The statement sees her legal team once again deploying the tactic of downplaying the legitimacy of the accuser's claims. They were criticized by the defendants in the previous lawsuit for a similar response downplaying their initial allegations. As the statement reads, Lizzo is set to receive a humanitarian award from the Black Music Action Coalition during their annual gala tonight. What do you think of Lizzo's legal team's response to the newest lawsuit she's facing? Let us know in the comment section below.

