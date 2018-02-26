NBC News
- MusicLizzo's Team Responds To Newest Workplace LawsuitLizzo's lawyers didn't waste any time responding to this new lawsuit.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsAlex Jones Ordered To Pay $4 Million To Family Of Sandy Hook Victim: ReportJones has long declared that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTony Baker's Son Killed In Tragic Burbank Car CrashTony Baker tragically loses his son in a disastrous car accident. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Accusers Are "Disgusted" & "Sickened" By Actor's Release From PrisonEight of the 60 women who accused Cosby of alleged sexual misconduct or assault came together for a joint interview.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKevin Hart Jokes After NBC Mistakes Usain Bolt For HimNBC News posted a headline about Usain Bolt's battle with coronavirus, using a picture of Kevin Hart instead of the Olympic athlete.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNBC Staff Member Dies After Contracting CoronavirusA longtime NBC News employee, Larry Edgeworth, passed away after testing positive for coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- TV"Today" Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportA staff member of the 3rd hour "Today" Show has tested positive for Coronavirus.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsKellyAnne Conway Says Martin Luther King Jr. Wouldn't Want Trump ImpeachedKellyAnne Conway made a wildly bold assumption about Dr. King and President Trump's make-believe "relationship."By Dominiq R.
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Claims She Was Forced Into "Talking Like A Little Girl"Asante McGee spared no detail in exposing R. Kelly in her NBC editorial.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Sexual Misconduct: Dateline NBC To Air "New Details" On Friday Broadcast"Dateline NBC" is ready to reveal new details emanating from the R. Kelly scandal.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On His Prison Release In First Video Interview With Lester HoltWatch Meek Mill's first post-prison interview with NBC's Lester Holt.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentIvanka Trump Says There Is "No Truth" To Father's Sexual Assault AllegationsIvanka Trump believes it's "inappropriate" to ask about her father's assault allegations. By Chantilly Post