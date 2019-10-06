analysis
- MusicKendrick Lamar Biography "The Butterfly Effect" Gets Release DateThe impact of Kendrick Lamar merits further exploration. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKendrick Perkins Offers Bold Take On Why The Blazers Are StrugglingThe Blazers have been floundering this season.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentWhy Is T-Pain Overlooked?We examine why the "Rappa Ternt Sanga" T-Pain is still yet to get his fair share of the credit in hip-hop and R&B.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentLil Wayne’s “I Feel Like Dying” Altered The Trajectory Of Hip-HopAn in-depth look at the importance of Lil Wayne's "I Feel Like Dying."In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the nation’s opioid crisis a “public health emergency.”
By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentRun The Jewels 3, Three Years Later: The Intangible Chemistry Of Killer Mike and El-PThree years on from gracing us all with the Christmas miracle of "Run The Jewels 3," we charted the incredible rapport between Killer Mike and El-P that brought their careers to unforeseen heights.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentEminem Vs. Nick Cannon: A Brief HistoryAs the latest flurry of shots ring out, we take a look at the decades long feud between Shady and Nick Cannon.By Robert Blair
- SportsNick Diaz & The Return Of The UFC's Biggest Anti-HeroAs a bout against the surging Jorge Masvidal becomes more and more plausible, we take a look at what Stockton's own Nick Diaz represents to the world of MMA.By Robert Blair
- Original Content"Heartless": Analyzing The Weeknd's "Psychotic" New ChapterAmid a tonal shift and a new look, we examine what The Weeknd's "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" represent going forward. By Robert Blair
- Original Content"The Fall Off": Is J. Cole Setting The Stage For His Masterpiece?J. Cole has created a grand vision for "The Fall Off."By Robert Blair
- Original ContentHow Should Hip-Hop Respond To Kodak Black's Sentencing?Condemned to 46 months behind bars, we look to find the measured response to Kodak Black's latest trip to the penitentiary.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "M.A.A.D City" Birthed An Unreliable NarratorCompton's human sacrifice. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content21 Savage's 2019: An Exercise In RestraintIn the months since he was released from detention, 21 Savage has maintained a relatively low profile. Now, as he gradually begins to return to the fray, we examine why it was beneficial for The Slaughter Gang artist to do so.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentHow Ice Cube's "No Vaseline" Sets The Standard For Diss TracksNearly 30 years on since its release, we take a look at why Ice Cube's retort to his former NWA collaborators is still heralded as the greatest diss track of all time. By Robert Blair
- WrestlingShould CM Punk Return To WWE?Would a return to the ring do CM Punk or the company any good? By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhen Hip-Hop's Protege-Mentor Relationships Turn SourWhy do so many relationships between advisors and students in hip-hop eventually implode?By Robert Blair
- Pop CultureComic Book Avengers That Should Join The Marvel Cinematic UniverseAfter the fallout of "Avengers: Endgame" and D23 Expo, we examine who should join their ranks for their future cinematic adventures. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentIs Wiz Khalifa Going Back To His Roots?We take a look at whether Wiz Khalifa could be attempting to tap into the headspace that initially made him an underground sensation.By Robert Blair
- WrestlingHere Comes The Pain: Hip-Hop's Biggest Wrestling FansWe're taking a look at the rappers who harbour a fanatical love of the world of professional wrestling. By Robert Blair