JJ Redick To Interview For Charlotte Hornets Head Coaching Position

Retired NBA player, current NBA analyst, and podcaster JJ Redick is being looked at for a head coaching opportunity. The Charlotte Hornets are set to interview Redick for their vacant head coaching position. Steve Clifford stepped down as the Hornets coach, moving to a front-office position with the franchise. The Hornets are reportedly very interested in JJ Redick, and the interest might be mutual. Franchises have looked at JJ before as a potential coach, but this might be the gig that gets him on the sideline.

Redick was an incredible sharpshooter and role player. He was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2006 after starring at Duke University. The sharpshooter played 6-seasons with the Magic. Additionally, he spent 4-seasons on the Los Angeles Clippers, playing with Blake Griffin and Chris Paul during the Lob City era. Finally, after a stint on the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans, Redick retired from Basketball. He became an NBA analyst, becoming an extremely popular voice in the NBA media from appearances on ESPN. He recently started a basketball podcast with Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James.

JJ Redick Getting Head Coaching Interest

JJ Redick was a 15-year NBA vet and is an extremely smart basketball mind. He doesn't have any coaching experience at the professional level. Additionally, the move to NBA coaching would be a risk for both Redick and the franchise. Former players usually have to serve under established head coaches as assistants and get their opportunities that way. JJ would be jumping straight to the head position without any of the groundwork. Nevertheless, The Charlotte Hornets may be looking for a younger coach who's experienced with today's players to turn around their young roster. JJ might be that guy.

This season, the Hornets finished 13th in the Eastern Conference. They were one of the youngest teams in the league and generally played to their age. They are led by point guard LaMelo Ball, who has dealt with injuries all season but is at showtime when he is on the court. Additionally, the Hornets also drafted a promising rookie, Brandon Miller, who looks like he has star potential. It isn't a dire situation, but it is one that needs a lot of work. Overall, The Hornets are interested in JJ Redick. Is he really willing to ditch his comfortable day job for the NBA coaching trenches? We will see.

