LaMelo Ball Gifts Adonis A Signed Jersey, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Drake's ties to the NBA and the sports world in general is very strong. The players adore him, and he loves to attend the biggest games. He was there for the incredible and improbable 2019 championship run his hometown Raptors went on. Drizzy's passion for basketball is so strong that he is getting his son Adonis into it. They have been courtside together and he is even getting involved in playing as much as possible. Over the past couple of years, Adonis has taken a liking to certain players in the NBA, and one of them is LaMelo Ball.

According to Bleacher Report, Drake's son drew a picture of the Charlotte Hornets star point guard. LaMelo saw it and he wound up gifting him a pair of his signature PUMA basketball kicks. The reaction can be found below and it is straight up adorable seeing Adonis so excited. With that connection being forged since last year, the two finally got to meet each other in person this past weekend.

Read More: Usher Speaks On “Crazy” Experience Living With Diddy At 13 In Resurfaced Clip

Fans Aren't Too Happy With LaMelo Ball

The Hornets had to travel to Toronto last night, so it was the perfect opportunity. Adonis and a friend of his got to meet LaMelo in the locker room and the injured franchise player had a special gift for him. It was a signed jersey with a message written on the back. It said, "Go be great gang!! 1 of 1 rare not from here." Unfortunately, Ball did not have a special surprise for Adonis' buddy and that left some fans feeling a little disappointed. On person writes, "Other kid ain’t get s*** that’s crazy." Another adds, "That's kinda messed up tho. That kid is not gonna understand but that's gotta hurt. If you cannot give to both don't give them both nothing. Don't do that."

What are your thoughts on LaMelo Ball giving Adonis a signed jersey? Do you think he should not have gifted him anything since the other kid did not get a gift? Or, do you think the fans are overreacting to this situation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Adonis and LaMelo Ball. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of sports.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Hits Instagram With Vacation Thirst Trap, Fans Turn Heads

[Via]