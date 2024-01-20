Drake Predicts NBA Stardom For Son Adonis With Instagram Basketball Picture

In the ever-expanding realm of celebrity offspring aiming for greatness, Drake has set a new benchmark. And it's not in the recording studio or on the silver screen but rather on the basketball court. The 6 God recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his six-year-old son, Adonis, showcasing his hoop skills, and the Toronto rapper is already envisioning a future where his son graces the NBA stage. On Thursday, January 18, Drake flooded his Instagram feed with a series of photos capturing little Adonis in action on the basketball court. The proud father left no room for ambiguity as he boldly predicted, "Leaving these here until the 2036 draft." Yes, Drake is calling it early – he sees his son as a potential NBA draft pick in the year 2036.

Adonis, at the tender age of six, is already turning heads with his basketball prowess. Drake's confidence in his son's abilities suggests that he sees a budding star in the making, destined to be drafted into the NBA as an 18-year-old phenom. The post garnered immediate attention and support from fellow celebrities, with the likes of DJ Khaled and Jim Jones showing love in the comments section. It seems the hip-hop community is collectively cheering on Adonis as he takes his first steps towards what Drake envisions as a future NBA career.

Drake Has High Hopes For Adonis

One fan, sharing the enthusiasm, couldn't help but predict the inevitable, writing, "2036 Draft Day freestyle is going to be modddd!" "Don’t talk to my man like that," another person said. The anticipation is palpable, and if Drake's prediction holds true, Adonis might not only be making waves on the basketball court but also dropping bars on the microphone come draft day. It's not uncommon for celebrities to dream big for their children, but Drake's public endorsement of Adonis' basketball skills adds a layer of excitement to the mix.

As we watch the young talent grow and hone his skills, the world can't help but wonder if we are witnessing the early chapters of a remarkable NBA story that began with an Instagram post in 2024. Only time will tell if Drake's prophecy comes to fruition, but for now, fans can revel in the adorable images of Adonis balling on the court, with dreams of a future slam dunk on the grand stage of the NBA.

