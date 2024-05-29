JJ Redick Is Expected To Be Named Lakers Head Coach According To NBA Insider

JJ Redick has been reported as one of the frontrunners to lead the Los Angeles Lakers as their new head coach. The name that has reportedly piqued the Lakers' attention the most is Redick. JJ Redick is presently employed by ESPN as an NBA commentator and podcaster. He and NBA player LeBron James have a podcast where they discuss all things basketball and the league. JJ's basketball IQ has amazed a lot of people, and it truly comes through when he speaks with LeBron. Now, according to an insider, it's only a matter of time before Redick is named the new coach of the Lakers.

During an appearance on the esteemed Dan Patrick Show, NBA insider Chris Haynes shared his expectation of JJ Redick's appointment as the Lakers' head coach. Haynes, known for his accurate predictions, confidently states that it's only a matter of time. Redick's meticulous efforts in assembling a strong team of assistant coaches further solidify Haynes' belief that the appointment may already be a done deal.

JJ Redick Presumed To Be Named Lakers Head Coach

Chris Haynes explained the JJ Redick coaching situation on the Dan Patrick Show earlier today. "I will be very surprised if their next Head Coach is anybody but JJ Redick. Everything that I'm hearing is JJ Redick. From what I know he's doing some background, calling some assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff," he said. Redick was allegedly interviewed by the Lakers last week along with other prospects, including James Borrego and Sam Cassell. Redick is the front-runner to get the position. Taht'saccording to several sources, even before it was revealed that those interviews had happened.

Since Redick is presently a part of ESPN's NBA broadcast team, his contract with the network will continue until the NBA Finals. If there is a Game 7, the finals might go until June 23. Therefore, if Redick is L.A.'s option, the news might not come for a few weeks. The playoffs begin on Thursday, June 6th. Overall, it looks like JJ will be the Lakers head coach. It will be interesting to see how he does, especially considering his relationship with the Lakers star. Overall, the news will be coming out after the NBA playoffs presumably.

