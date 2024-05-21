JJ Redick Is Reportedly The Front Runner For The Lakers Coaching Job, Compared To Pat Riley

After the firing of Darvin Ham last month, the Laker's coaching search began with a list of potential head coaches floated around. Among the names mentioned, the most curious was JJ Redick. JJ Redick is currently working as a podcaster and NBA analyst for ESPN. He has a podcast with Lakers superstar LeBron James, where the pair go in-depth on basketball and the NBA. Many fans have been impressed with JJ’s basketball acumen, which really shines when talking to LeBron. Now, JJ is reportedly the frontrunner to lead the purple and gold.

Insiders within the league, bound by confidentiality, have revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers have commenced their search for a new coach. In recent days, the Lakers have conducted formal interviews with several potential candidates, including JJ Redick, James Borrego (associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans), and Sam Cassell (assistant coach of the Boston Celtics). These three individuals have emerged as the frontrunners, with Redick currently leading the pack.

JJ Reddick leading The Pack In Lakers Head Coaching Search

JJ Redick, a television commentator and former player, has generated enthusiasm for the job across the league. League insiders claim that the Lakers are enamored with Redick's potential and see him as a Pat Riley-like coaching candidate who could lead the team for years and aid it in the near future. LeBron James and Redick co-host the podcast Mind The Game, and James has stated that he will not be participating in the team's coaching search. The Lakers have also scheduled meetings with assistant coaches David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets, Micah Nori of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat.

Given their closeness, many have speculated that the Lakers may hire Redick to placate James. Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, who represents James, stated on Monday that this is untrue. “LeBron James and JJ Redick, they do a podcast together,” Paul told The Athletic. “That does not mean that (James) wants Redick as his head coach.” JJ Redick is certainly an interesting and inspired coach. He clearly knows basketball, and the Lakers may opt to bet on his potential and his current rapport with LeBron as the best choice for the job. Overall, JJ to the Lakers is now in the realm of possibility.

