JJ Redick Is Reportedly The Frontrunner And Close To Becoming The Lakers' Next Head Coach

The Lakers are in love with JJ's potential.

According to league industry insiders, the Los Angeles Lakers are narrowing in on JJ Redick as their top candidate to take over as head coach. League sources stated that the Lakers are still in the process of interviewing potential head coaches. Furthermore, no decision has been made yet. However, all the signs point to Redick as their top pick right now. Over the past several weeks, league insiders said that the Lakers have given significant consideration to two candidates: Redick and James Borrego, the associate coach of the Pelicans.

Three weeks ago, Redick was the first candidate to meet with Lakers executives in person. Last week, Borrego had a second in-person interview with Lakers officials. Team sources say the organization was impressed with him during the process. Apparently, Lakers star Anthony Davis has some history with Borrego from his time in New Orleans. Davis and the prospective head coach have a "rapport." Of course, JJ Redick is tight with LeBron James as the two host a basketball podcast together. Overall, these two names are leading the pack, but it looks like JJ may edge Borrego out.

JJ Redick Is The Frontrunner For The Lakers Headcoaching Job

The Celtics assistant Sam Cassell, the Heat assistant Chris Quinn, the Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, and the Nuggets coach David Adelman are among the other prospects the Lakers have interviewed. Redick, a media analyst, is providing color commentary for the NBA Finals, which begin in Boston on Thursday night. This has led many in the NBA to believe that an official hire would be made public following the series. Lakers officials are reportedly "infatuated" with Redick and his coaching potential, according to sources.