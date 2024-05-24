Stephen A Smith Calls Out LeBron And Warns The Lakers Not To Trust Him In Their Coaching Search

Stephen A. Smith doesn't think LeBron James is not involved in the Los Angeles Lakers' hunt for a new head coach. Even though his colleagues at ESPN have reported that he is staying out of the head coaching search, Stephen A. doesn't buy it, especially when it comes to J.J. Redick's prospects of winning the coveted position. Los Angeles is searching for a replacement for Darvin Ham, who was let go by the Lakers soon after they were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Redick and James co-host a podcast that was launched in March, which may have contributed to Redick's rapid rise to the top of the field. Smith and the former NBA player have both featured on ESPN shows, including First Take. After Doc Rivers resigned to take the helm as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, he also became a member of the network's top NBA broadcast crew. Stephen A. Smith thinks LeBron is pulling the strings in the Laker's search for a new head coach.

Stephen A. Smith Calls out LeBron

“What are we supposed to believe when you know good and damn well that Darvin Ham is on the hot seat and you start a podcast with J.J. Redick,” Stephen A. Smith said. “It’s entitled ‘Mind the Game.’ And on this podcast, you’re talking strategy, you’re talking scheme, you’re talking all of these different things, right? And then lo and behold, J.J. Redick is the leading candidate for the Lakers job." Smith continued, “We all know that J.J. Redick is the leading candidate for this job. Now, I’m not saying what LeBron’s intent was or whatever. J.J. Redick is doin’ an outstanding job for us as an analyst."

Stephen A. Smith went on to call out LeBron, saying, "But we all know he wants to be a coach, and I wish him luck. I hope he gets it. I hope he gets it. But here’s the thing with LeBron: If it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, bro, it ain’t a damn mongoose. We know what the hell you doin’. We need to just stop the B.S., okay?" Overall, Stephen A. Smith is not buying that LeBron is staying out of the Lakers coaching search.

