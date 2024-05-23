Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At Draymond Green And Shaq In Fiery Tirade

The Golden State Warriors Draymond Green appeared on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast" yesterday and had some words for Stephen A. Smith. The two talked on a wide range of subjects, including who would win between Greens 2016 Warriors and Shaq’s 2000 Lakers. Additionally, the pair talked about sports media legend Stephen A. Smith. "Stephen A. Smith really pissed me off," Green told Shaq. He explained his beef with Stephen A., saying that regardless of his on-camera persona, he always defended his character. Draymond claimed Stephen A. did not do the same when Draymond went through his suspension earlier in the NBA season.

Green says he "lost a lot of respect" for Smith as a result. Following that, on Thursday mornings, Stephen A. Smith addressed both Shaq and Green. He did not hold back. Stephen A. Smith called out Draymond for his comments and let Shaq have some of his fury, too, in a fascinating rant. Stephen A. is one person Draymond should try not to have a war of words with. Stephen A. Threw down the gauntlet of First Take and had to make things very clear to Draymond.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Draymond Green and Shaq

Stephen A. Smith went in on Draymond, saying, 'I saw what Draymond Green said about me. 'Well, I've now lost respect for him.” He continued, “Listen, Draymond and I... I'll never hate him. I'll never have anything but love for him. But I don't respect what he did. You know my number. You've spoken to me before. Why am I hearing about it on Shaq's podcast?” He then turned his attention briefly to Shaq, saying, "It would have been nice for Shaq to follow up, and say 'yo, this is Stephen A. you're talking about. This brother always defends you.'" He continued saying, "We talk about being men. I'm not hard to find! Draymond could have called me up. Draymond could have had a conversation with me."

Stephen A. Smith went on to say, “I did not do that. You're going to take a sound bite... You know how much stuff I've said positive about Draymond Green? You know how many times I've come to the defense of Draymond Green? About his character in the league office, in media, in the newsroom, on podcasts, on various interviews I've done?!” He concluded his rant, saying,”'I have never, ever failed to support him... And all I'm saying is if you're going to have a problem with me, let a brother know.” All in all, Draymond probably should have talked all this out with Stephen A. It seems like he wanted to air his feelings publicly for content.

