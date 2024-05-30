Rajon Rondo Under Consideration For Lakers Coaching Staff Under New Head Coach

Rondo might be headed back to LA to coach.

Rajon Rondo, a former NBA guard and NBA champion, is reportedly a candidate to join the coaching staff of the newly formed Los Angeles Lakers. The revelation was reported by Los Angeles Times reporter Dan Woike. Woike said, "Rumors of the Lakers' staffing plans have run throughout the league during the past two weeks, with some names most commonly mentioned including former head coach Scott Brooks and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley.” The rumors come as the head coaching position seems to be rounding out its finalists.

Woike went on to say, “Ex-Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has also been under consideration, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly." In addition to the 2008 Boston Celtics, the 38-year-old Rondo competed in the NBA from 2006 to 2022 and won a championship with the 2019–20 Lakers. Furthermore, the Lakers seem to be assembling a top staff for whoever their new head coach will be. JJ Redick is the club house leader to be named Lakers head coach. Additionally, Rondo would be serving under Redick on a stacked assistant staff.

Rajon Ronda Looked At To Join Lakers Staff

After splitting with Darvin Ham after two seasons, the Lakers are looking for a new head coach. Right now, all the indicators point to ESPN's JJ Redick being appointed the team's new head coach. Yesterday, NBA Insider Chris Haynes said of Redick, "I will be very surprised if their next Head Coach is anybody but JJ Redick. Everything that I'm hearing is JJ Redick. From what I know he's doing some background, calling some assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff." Rajon Rondo is one of the names the Lakers want on Redick's inaugural staff.

James Borrego, the assistant coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, is also a contender. According to Woike, Borrego had a Wednesday interview with the Lakers. Rondo was a member of the aforementioned 2020 championship squad alongside LeBron James of the Lakers. Redick and James cohost the podcast Mind the Game together. All things considered, Rondo has all the necessary contacts to return to Los Angeles and start his NBA coaching career. Overall, it might be a smart move for the Lakers.