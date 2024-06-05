JJ Redick Breaks Silence On Lakers Head Coaching Rumors

JJ addresses the elephant in the room ahead of the NBA Finals.

It would be astonishing at this point if JJ Redick weren't the Los Angeles Lakers' next head coach. Redick's obligation to call the NBA Finals for ESPN this week presents a dilemma for both parties, as the Lakers are delaying their coaching search until after he concludes his broadcasting responsibilities. The problem is that holding off will just highlight how obvious Redick being the frontrunner is. There would be no need to wait until the Finals are done if they were keen on employing James Borrego.

From now until a decision is made, Redick will be the subject of inquiries regarding the Laker's position. I have to admit, it would be hilarious if they announced Borrego in place of Redick in late June. In an appearance on GoJo and Golic on Wednesday, the player-turned-podcaster/broadcaster did not exactly put an end to rumors that he is the guy. He stated that while his emphasis is on the NBA Finals. He said, "As for Shams, that will be addressed once the season's over." Redick continued, "That is all I have to say."

JJ Redick Addresses The Lakers Rumours

JJ Redick stressed that his top concern was his Finals broadcasting job and that he was not considering rumors that the Lakers were interested in hiring him to fill their coaching position. Redick will announce the NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke starting on Thursday. “My focus is on the NBA Finals,” Redick said on “GoJo and Golic” on Wednesday. “In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I’ll just say that.” Redick is currently their first choice based on all the indications. According to league insiders, the Lakers have been seriously considering two possibilities over the past few weeks: Redick and Pelicans associate coach James Borrego.