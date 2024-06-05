JJ Redick Breaks Silence On Lakers Head Coaching Rumors

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
JJ addresses the elephant in the room ahead of the NBA Finals.

It would be astonishing at this point if JJ Redick weren't the Los Angeles Lakers' next head coach. Redick's obligation to call the NBA Finals for ESPN this week presents a dilemma for both parties, as the Lakers are delaying their coaching search until after he concludes his broadcasting responsibilities. The problem is that holding off will just highlight how obvious Redick being the frontrunner is. There would be no need to wait until the Finals are done if they were keen on employing James Borrego.

From now until a decision is made, Redick will be the subject of inquiries regarding the Laker's position. I have to admit, it would be hilarious if they announced Borrego in place of Redick in late June. In an appearance on GoJo and Golic on Wednesday, the player-turned-podcaster/broadcaster did not exactly put an end to rumors that he is the guy. He stated that while his emphasis is on the NBA Finals. He said, "As for Shams, that will be addressed once the season's over." Redick continued, "That is all I have to say."

Read More: JJ Redick Is Expected To Be Named Lakers Head Coach According To NBA Insider

JJ Redick Addresses The Lakers Rumours

JJ Redick stressed that his top concern was his Finals broadcasting job and that he was not considering rumors that the Lakers were interested in hiring him to fill their coaching position. Redick will announce the NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke starting on Thursday. “My focus is on the NBA Finals,” Redick said on “GoJo and Golic” on Wednesday. “In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I’ll just say that.” Redick is currently their first choice based on all the indications. According to league insiders, the Lakers have been seriously considering two possibilities over the past few weeks: Redick and Pelicans associate coach James Borrego.

“I am so fortunate that I am in this position and I get to call these Finals with Doris and Mike,” Redick continued. “My day-to-day right now is consumed with calling games, the 19 different podcasts I feel like I have, my obligations to all of our partners.” Redick continued saying, “Hold on, I don’t mean any job. I mean jobs.” His admission might imply that the ESPN pundit is being pursued by multiple NBA teams this offseason. Despite spending 15 seasons in the NBA as a player, Redick has never held a head coaching position in the league. Last year, the Toronto Raptors expressed interest in hiring him as their new head coach.

Read More: JJ Redick Is Reportedly The Frontrunner And Close To Becoming The Lakers' Next Head Coach

