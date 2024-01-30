Rajon Rondo Arrested & Charged For Weed Possession: Details

Rajon Rondo is a player whom NBA fans remember fondly. Overall, he helped the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers win NBA championships. Furthermore, he was a point guard who played with a lot of flair. Although there were times when things got heated with him on the court, he remained an effective player. While he may be out of the league now, there is no doubt that fans still think about him occasionally.

According to TMZ, Rondo went through a bit of a situation over the weekend. He was driving in Indiana when he was hit with a routine traffic stop. However, authorities sensed a smell coming from the vehicle and demanded a search. Eventually, a gun, some weed, and other drug paraphernalia were found in the former ballplayer's Tesla. He was subsequently arrested and hit with three misdemeanor charges.

Rajon Rondo Arrest

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles during the second half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 115-108. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The charges in question are "possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm," as TMZ states. Eventually, Rondo was bailed out of jail pretty quickly. Bond only cost $705 and Rondo was on his way. It remains to be seen what will happen to Rondo, moving forward. Seeing as though these are misdemeanor charges, substantial punishment is looking fairly unlikely. Hopefully, he is able to get things sorted out.

This remains a developing story.

