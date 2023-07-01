J. Cole’s Manager Congratulates Him On Becoming Part-Owner Of The Charlotte Hornets

J. Cole has become a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets after Michael Jordan’s recent sale of the NBA team. He joined up with Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin to help round out the buying group that invested approximately $3 billion into acquiring the organization. His manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, celebrated the move on Twitter, Monday.

“Official,” he confirmed in a post. “Congrats to my dawg @JColeNC.” He’s not the only voice to congratulate Cole in recent days. DaBaby also praised the rapper for his business acumen. “I love the fact that J. Cole [is] in there, man,” DaBaby said on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “’Cause hopefully he [comes] and [moves] some things around and shake some shit up. We need dogs.”

J. Cole Attends A Hornets’ Summer League Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: Rapper J. Cole attends a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan originally purchased the Hornets back in 2010 for $275 million. At the time, the franchise was still known as the Bobcats and was routinely one of the worst teams in the league. Of Jordan’s decision to sell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the Associated Press: “In the same way that it’s wonderful that one of our greatest, Michael Jordan, could become the principal governor of a team, he has the absolute right to sell at the same time. Values have gone up a lot since he bought that team, so that is his decision.” Jordan was the league’s only Black majority owner and also the first former NBA player to become a billionaire. Country music star Eric Church is also part of the group buying the Hornets. Check out Ib’s message for J. Cole below.

Ib Congratulates J. Cole

While they’re coming off a season in which they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets have plenty of young stars. In addition to already having LaMelo Ball on the roster, the team also just selected Brandon Miller with the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

