Lil Wayne Unveils Highly Anticipated Track "Bless" Featuring Young Thug

Lil Wayne just dropped a highly anticipated collaboration for all the hip-hop heads out there! After a long-standing feud and much excitement, Weezy took to Twitter the other day, to announce a major collaboration titled "Bless," featuring none other than Young Thug. Now the wait is over, and "Bless" has hit the airwaves. The significance of this feature can't be overstated, especially considering the history between Lil Wayne and Young Thug. Back in the day, Thugger raised eyebrows by hinting at naming his album Carter 6 as a tribute to Lil Wayne, his idol. This move didn't sit well with Weezy fans, who felt it was a bit too close to home, especially since Thugger aimed to drop his album before Wayne could release his long-awaited Tha Carter V.

Moreover, things got even more heated when Lil Wayne addressed the situation at a Mississippi concert, calling out artists who posed naked on album covers. While Thug denied trolling, the tension lingered, especially amidst Wayne's legal battle with Birdman and Cash Money over the release of "Tha Carter V." Furthermore, adding more drama to the mix, Young Thug and Birdman found themselves entangled in a legal mess after Lil Wayne's tour bus was shot up in Atlanta back in 2015. Although neither was convicted, the incident became part of a larger legal saga involving Young Thug and his label, YSL.

However, despite their turbulent history, Wayne and Thug previously collaborated on tracks like "Take Kare" and "Out West." This gave fans a taste of what to expect with "Bless." The excitement reached a fever pitch when Lil Wayne confirmed during WWE Monday Night RAW that he'd be debuting a new single at Wrestlemania 40, dropping hints without revealing much. The new single will appear on Lil Wayne's upcoming project Weezy Vs. Weezy.

However, now, with the unveiling of "Bless" and its unexpected feature from Young Thug, fans can't contain their excitement. Produced by Wheezy, this track is a game-changer. It also marks a milestone in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop collaborations. What do you think of the track? Let us know on HNHH!

Quoteable Lyrics:

[Lil Wayne & Young Thug]

Family over conflict

Family over nonsense (Wheezy outta here)

Family on some opp shit

Kill a nigga on FOX6

Family the only thing I love

Family all I got, bitch

