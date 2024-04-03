Young Thug To Join Lil Wayne On New Single "Bless" Debuting At Wrestlemania 40

During a chat with Jey Uso on WWE Monday Night RAW earlier this week, Lil Wayne confirmed that he'll be debuting a new single at Wrestlemania 40 in Philly on Friday (April 5). "Imma be there and you know what, I'm bringing my single," he confirmed. "World premiere. Wrestlemania. You know what it is."

At the time, he had yet to announce the title of the song, its producer, or any features. Now, however, he's taken to social media to provide anxious fans with more details. He shared a short, Wrestlemania-themed teaser for the song on Instagram today, revealing that it includes an unexpected feature from Young Thug. He also unveiled the title of the track, "Bless," and that it was produced by Wheezy.

"Bless" Drops April 5

Of course, this latest announcement has fans thrilled, and sounding off in his comments section. "Thugga and Wayne reunion," one Instagram user writes excitedly. "All my dreams are coming true!" another declares. Others are praising Lil Wayne for showing love to Young Thug while the rapper is behind bars and amid his highly publicized RICO trial. The longwinded trial is on track to becoming the longest in Georgia history, and tensions in the courtroom only continue to rise.

As for Lil Wayne, he recently teamed up with Drake to surprise fans at the Toronto hitmaker's stop in Sunrise, FL on his It’s All A Blur - Big As The What? tour. The duo performed their 2011 Tha Carter IV cut "She Will," and more. He's also gearing up to drop a new project with Wheezy, Weezy vs Wheezy. What do you think of Lil Wayne teasing his new track "Bless" with Young Thug? Are you looking forward to hearing it at Wrestlemania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

