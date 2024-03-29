Young Thug Trial: Witness In Tears As She's Forced To Testify Despite Suicidal Thoughts

Yesterday (March 28) marked the 49th day of Young Thug's highly publicized RICO trial, and tension only continues to build. The legal battle is on track to break the record for being the longest trial in Georgia state history. It could continue for much longer too, as according to some legal experts, it's likely to go on until at least 2027.

During the trial this week, one reluctant witness took the stand to recall being allegedly robbed by Young Thug and another man who she believed was his brother in 2013. She didn't report the alleged robbery right away, but after hearing gunshots outside of her home hours later, called the police. The investigation was ultimately dropped after authorities could no longer get a hold of her. She denies ever reporting the alleged crime.

Witness Denies Accusing Young Thug Of Robbery

The witness has made it clear that she didn't want any part in the trial, previously refusing to appear to testify. Recently, however, she was arrested and forced to, despite her deteriorating mental health. Reportedly, she told Fulton County Deputy DA Adriane Love that she had considered taking her own life. When asked why, she allegedly said, "because y'all [the state] are doing this." Young Thug's team objected to her giving a testimony, claiming that they weren't made aware of this ahead of time.

The judge disagreed, however, and let her take the stand anyway. She got emotional when asked about her deceased mother. "I already told Ms. Love about my mother, that was a tragic situation," she said, prompting Love to apologize. "You don't gotta apologize Ms. Love, I know you did it on purpose," the witness clapped back. What do you think of a witness being forced to testify despite reportedly suffering mental health consequences related to the case? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

