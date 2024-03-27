Rich Homie Quan Blames Birdman For He & Young Thug’s 2015 Leak: "Do Not Druski Me"

According to Rich Homie Quan, unpaid, disgruntled studio employees were behind the infamous leak.

Back in 2015, Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug fell victim to a major leak. According to the former, the person responsible for it was none other than Birdman. During a recent livestream alongside Duke Dennis, Quan recalled the leak, claiming that disgruntled, unpaid employees were behind it.

“Birdman, please do not Druski me. I’m telling a true story, man. Me and Thug in the studio, everyday working. We in there for three months straight. Come to find out Birdman ain’t pay the folks," he explained. “Them folks gon’ leak every song me and Thug did the last three months, man — the people at the studio,” he continued. “It was album songs on there. Me and Thug had other projects; everything didn’t get released ’cause we still got other music.”

Rich Homie Quan Recalls 2015 Leak

This isn't the first time Rich Homie Quan looked back on the infamous leak, however. In 2017, he discussed it on Everyday Struggle, revealing that it really upset him. "This one of the times Birdman didn’t pay the studio, so the studio leaked all the music. They said Bird didn’t pay them so they leaked all the songs, bro," he described. "I got mad… when I would see them, I kept thinking it was a dream. Like, ‘I know this song.'"

"It might have been two songs out of all those songs that I really cared about," he added. "And once those two got leaked, I was like, ‘Damn, those were going to be on the album.'” Luckily, plenty of the songs ended up as fan favorites, despite the leak. What do you think of Rich Homie Quan recalling his music leaking in 2015 during a recent livestream? What about him begging Birdman not to "Druski" him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
