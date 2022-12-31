Rich Homie Quan says that Gucci Mane had a strict regimen for artists working at his studio in Atlanta. Speaking with HipHopDX, Quan says it’d feel like being “kidnapped” while recording there.

“Gucci had a studio of Moreland and Memorial in Atlanta,” he told the outlet. “That was the first time I met Migos as well. R.I.P. to Takeoff. We’d all be up there in this one room on the couch and Gucci would have three different rooms in there. I had met Thug then but the first song we recorded was ‘Get the Fuck Out My Face.’”

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 09: Rich Homie Quan attends his album listening party at 40 / 40 Club on March 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

From there, he further explained: “Gucci gon’ kidnap you. [Gucci Mane] gon’ get you in and you gon’ do 10 songs before you’re able to go home. He got different producers pulling up he had like three rooms in the house. He may have Dun Deal upstairs, he may have Honorable C-Note in the other room.”

Quan first found mainstream commercial success in 2013 with the single, “Type of Way.” He further solidified his place in the Atlanta scene with “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” his collaboration with Young Thug, “Lifestyle,” and more. He also worked with Thug again on Travis Scott’s 2014 hit “Mamacita.”

Elsewhere in his interview with HipHopDX, Quan discussed working with Lil Dicky on the 2015 single, “$ave Dat Money.” In doing so, Quan compared the comedic rapper to Kanye West.

“His mind… he reminds me of a Kanye — and I say that in a good way,” he said. “Not Kanye Kanye, but perfectionist Kanye, you know what I’m saying?”

Check out Rich Homie Quan’s full comments with HipHopDX below.

[Via]