Rich Homie Quan called out J.I.D for claiming that he offered him a “disgusting” record contract. Quan offered to pay the Dreamville rapper $1 million if he can produce the deal.

“I don’t even remember specifically, but … straight crack sandwiches,” J.I.D told Charlemagne on The Breakfast Club, earlier this year.

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 19: Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PANDORA Media)

Addressing the comment during a new interview with HipHopDX, Quan explained that he has no memory of offering him a concrete deal. However, he does admit that the two had a discussion.

“I remember talking to J.I.D, he’s from Atlanta,” he said. “As far as the contract, that’s cap. He knows that’s cap. I’ve never, ever sent no contract to no artist. If I want to sign you, I’ve got the best entertainment lawyer in the world. I’ve been in f’d up situations so why would I put an artist in one?”

Quan also admitted that he may have been on drugs at the time and simply can’t remember.

“But I’ma tell you this: I may have said it ’cause at that time, you know what I’m saying, I was on drugs. I was geeked up, I was turnt,” he admitted. “But I think he said I sent him an actual contract, that’s cap. I’ve never sent a contract, man. That’s cap.”

Afterward, Quan issued the challenge to J.I.D: “If he can show me a contract that I sent him, I’ll give him a million dollars.”

He also clarified that there’s “no beef” between the two rappers.

J.I.D ended up singing with J. Cole’s label, Dreamville, in 2017. He released his debut studio album, The Never Story, later that year.

