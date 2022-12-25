Rich Homie Quan says that Lil Dicky reminds him of Kanye West in terms of being a “perfectionist.” Quan discussed working with Dicky for his song, “$ave Dat Money,” during a recent interview with HipHopDX.

“Lil Dicky… he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves,” Quan told the outlet. “His mind… he reminds me of a Kanye — and I say that in a good way. Not Kanye Kanye, but perfectionist Kanye, you know what I’m saying?”

From there, Quan explained that the entire concept of the song was Dicky’s idea.

“[The song] was his idea. He pulled up to my house to shoot it, but he paid me my full price,” Quan explained. “But his mindset, his creative control… I learned so much from him in that little time we spent together. We wasn’t in the studio. It was sent via email. I sent back a full verse. I was kinda sick like, ‘Bro, I started going in right there!’ He was like, ‘Quan, hold up, wait. We’re gonna cut it.’ But I love to create.”

Quan further added that he didn’t know who Dicky was at the time when the comedic rapper reached out. However, nowadays, Quan considers Dicky one of his better friends in the industry.

“He loves what he does, and he’s genuine about what he does and he puts his all into everything. He could mess up on a tone and he’s mad. ‘I didn’t say it right!’” Quan continued. “We did something on live TV — I forgot what it was, it might have been Jimmy Kimmel or something like that — he was so mad. And I was like, ‘Bro, you killed it!’ [He was like], ‘I messed up on this one verse!’”

He added: “I love the love he puts in, the heart, he puts his all into it, so I learned that from him — if you gonna do it, give it your all; if not, go home.”

Revisit Lil Dicky and Rich Homie Quan’s “$ave Dat Money” below.

