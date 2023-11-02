Rich Homie Quan Responds To Fan Wondering If He’s Still Rich

Rich Homie Quan thought the answer should be obvious.

During a recent Instagram Live stream, a fan asked Rich Homie Quan a pretty pressing question. They were curious as to whether or not he's still bringing in the dough as his rap moniker suggests. The rapper appeared to think the answer should be obvious, laughing off the question in his response.

"Am I still rich?" he began, reading the fan's question. "Is today Thursday? Okay then. F*ck you talkin' bout. Cr*zy, man." He went on, continuing to chuckle about the question. While it's been over a decade since he rose to mainstream success with his hit "Type of Way," Rich Homie Quan maintains a loyal and widespread fanbase. Clearly, this has paid off for him financially.

Rich Homie Quan Laughs Off Fan's Ridiculous Question

It's no secret that Rich Homie Quan is still getting money, and as one does, he uses it to his advantage. Last month, he offered up a whopping $1 million in attempts to shut down his snitching allegations. An alleged leaked audio clip circulated over the summer, appearing to expose him chatting about Young Thug's RICO case. He fervently denies the allegations, revealing how confident he is during another recent Instagram Live. "Did I snitch?" he began. "N***a, my name ain't in no paperwork, bruh. Suck my d**k. Did you suck one this morning? Get you out of body, young man. Did I snitch... N***a, find my name in some paperwork, bro, and I'll give you a million dollars. We can trade lives, on God."

According to the Atlanta-born rapper's manager, he was simply sharing his thoughts on the situation. "I don't think [there's] a man in this world [that's] never talked about some type of business or some type of way they felt," he explained. "All you p***y-a** n***as do that. I don't give a f**k who you talking to." What do you think of Rich Homie Quan's response to a fan asking if he's still rich? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

