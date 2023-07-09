It’s safe to say that Wack 100 is not a fan of Rich Homie Quan. Quan is in a lot of hot water right now over leaked audio that appears to confirm that he snitched on Young Thug. Of course, now Young Thug is on trial in the YSL RICO case and could be facing some serious jail time. What’s worse, Quan’s manager addressed the leaked audio, with a lot of people seeing his response as “confirmation” that Quan ratted out Thug.

Now Wack 100 loves to keep himself relevant and involved with all the latest industry drama. He recently beefed with Gunna, another figure prominently accused of snitching. Furthermore, he has inserted himself into the YNW Melly case. However, now he’s taken to openly calling out Quan a rat while doing the podcast circuit.

Wack 100 Blasts Rich Homie Quan

“Rich Homie, listen man, I’m changing,” Wack began while speaking on No Jumper. “But you a rat bastard. I ain’t change yet motherfucker. You a rat. Dirty rat, master splinter bastard. Your ass was in there for no apparent reason. You told you snitched. You told again he was….He was hating on Thug, yeah after lifestyle when they all did that record. Thug kept climbing. His shit teetered out.”

However, not everyone was on board with Wack’s assertions. “Y’all Gotta Stop Saying “Master Splinter “ Because He Was Real One , Took Care Of His Family , Raised The Turtles 🐢 As His Own , Always Be Honest And Solid And Always Got Down When It Was Time For Him To Smash Something With His Sons ! ….. Just Because Splinter Was A Rat Doesn’t Mean He Was A RAT! So Yall Gotta Change That Saying 💯…. Respect ✊🏾 To The OG Wack Tho …I’m Just Saying In General That Term Gotta Get Changed Cuz Splinter Was A SOLID DUDE 💯,” One person argued in the comments. “1) Wack career is based off gossiping in the same fashion RHQ was but RHQ ain’t know he was getting recorded

2)RHQ was cool with Nut along with most of ATL he ain’t fall out from jealousy there was principal behind it and ima major YSL fan

3)RHQ was never known for banging but was known to kick in doors so ion see how people can say he was never “street”,” added another.

