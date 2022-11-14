Rich Homie Quan says that he still has yet to learn the lyrics to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Get Money” verse. The Atlanta rapper infamous flubbed the lyrics during a performance of the song at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors event.

“I asked Fab to do it, but he’s going to be out of town,” Rich Homie Quan told AllHipHop. “Knowing I didn’t know [the verse], I still said yeah. So, I got up there. I had printed the lyrics out because I know I didn’t know. At the soundcheck, I bring my lyrics on the paper. I asked the dude to put the lyrics on the teleprompter. I’m going through rehearsal; everything’s going smooth and great.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: Rich Homie Quan attends day one of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

He continued: “I leave from rehearsal and go get like the Coogi sweater, Timbs – I’m trying to get in character for Biggie. I’m backstage still practicing my lyrics ’cause I know I don’t know. As I got out there, the first two lines [were] on the teleprompter, then the teleprompter goes black. When the teleprompter went black, I tried to say what I thought I saw on the paper. That was a bunch of nothing, and to this day, I still don’t know those lyrics. Not that song.”

Quan performed his botched take on the song alongside Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Lil’ Kim.

Rich Homie Quan says that he still thinks about the embarrassing moment any time he hears “Get Money.” Despite still not knowing the words all these years later, Quan says he still intends to learn them.

“It is a classic, and that’s just one of those classics I didn’t know,” he said.

Revisit The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Get Money” below.

