Young Thug Trial: Witness Pops Off On Judge, Claims He's Been Threatened

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial is officially underway once again, and evidently, so are the courtroom antics. Yesterday, two attorneys got into a heated argument in front of the judge, who promptly checked both of them. The situation escalated to the point where a nearby sheriff's deputy even felt the need to intervene. Obviously, the stakes are high in this case, as the rapper could be looking at a lot of time behind bars if the court doesn't rule in his favor.

Recently, it became even more apparent just how high tensions are in the courtroom, as a witness grew frustrated and popped off on the stand. After repeatedly being asked different variations of the same question, the man decided he had enough, and decided to give the courtroom a piece of his mind.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Attorney Spat Gets Out Of Hand, Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes

Witness Says He's "Put Everything Behind" Him

"I don't remember nothing from 2013, I keep telling y'all that. That has been my statement since I got here," he said. "All I can tell you is y'all got my name on a recorder, my phone number on the recorder, there's people threatening me. They're calling my phone, your honor, I lost my job. I've got a lot going on behind this here. I put all of this behind me, sir... I can't continue to keep going on like this." The witness went on, insisting that he was unable to recall anything from 2013.

Clearly, the high-profile case has weighed heavily on everyone, and onlookers can't blame the witness for just wanting to move forward. The ongoing trial is the longest in Georgia's history and its conclusion still feels far down the line. What do you think of one of the witnesses in Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO trial speaking his mind on the stand? Can you blame him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug's Defense Files To Have Lyrics And Music Videos Removed From Evidence

[Via]