Young Thug Dares Police Officer To Race Him In New Body Cam Footage: Watch

While Young Thug is in the middle of his RICO trial with the rest of YSL, we recently got footage of a much less serious legal hiccup. Moreover, body cam footage from 2021 surfaced online of a police officer pulling him over for speeding in his home city of Atlanta. During their interactions, Thugger pleads with the cop to not give him a ticket because he just got his license back and can't deal with another speed bump. In fact, he even challenges the officer to a foot race, but he stands his ground and explains to him why this is important. Overall, it's an incredibly regular conversation to have, and it's nice to see that this wasn't confrontational, presumptuous, or aggressive in any manner.

Furthermore, rappers in Young Thug's position -– or frankly, Black U.S. citizens on a daily basis -– are far too often the subject of discrimination and undue persecution in the nation's many facets of the legal and criminal system. Of course, the law is the law and accountability must stand, but it's not hard to see when folks take it too far. One example of this is how the Atlanta trap pioneer is held to a double standard when it comes to his "gang ties" that are part of the image behind his music. Snoop Dogg can hit the Super Bowl halftime show stage while wearing Crip paisley; why is Thug villainized for what so many others do?

Regardless, the last update that we got concerning his innocence or guilt in the YSL RICO case was a recorded 911 call. The most recent hearing in Young Thug's trial played this audio, in which the caller claims that he is the shooter in an incident. It's unclear how much prosecutors or the defense will pursue this specific case or if it will simply be general reference for the larger proceeding. Either way, there are a lot of conflicting narratives at play.

Meanwhile, the "Metro Spider" MC continues to drop new music, such as his Strick and James Blake collab "KISSES MAKE SURE." Even though it's no replacement for his freedom, at least listeners can support him and put even a little money in his circle's pockets while he can't benefit from streams and engagement himself. We'll see what the next few months hold in these regards. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug and the YSL RICO trial.

