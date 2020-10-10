race
- MusicYoung Thug Dares Police Officer To Race Him In New Body Cam Footage: WatchA 2021 traffic stop for speeding had Thugger trying to avoid a ticket, and it's at least good to see that no one was in a bad mood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Challenges Notions Of Race At Listening Party: "We're Not Black, We're Indian"Kanye is not one to shy away from sharing his opinion.By Tallie Spencer
- PoliticsKodak Black Sparks Controversy In Florida Election RaceA state senator in Florida is dealing with political backlash for honoring Kodak Black.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Addresses Comments On Her Race: "I Never Denounced My Blackness"Amber Rose addressed online comments about her race in a series of posts on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Collabs Caused Racial Backlash For G-Unit, Tony Yayo ClaimsYayo stood by the Detroit rap legend's skill and helping hand in the group's success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureStyles P Discusses The Role Race Plays In The Policing Of Marijuana UsersStyles P explains the hypocrisy between white and Black weed smokers.By Cole Blake
- SportsUsain Bolt Roasts Tyreek Hill After Losing Race To Micah ParsonsTyreek Hill has been adamant about battling Usain Bolt in a head-to-head race.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSandra Bullock On Adopting Black Kids: “I Have The Same Feelings As A Woman With Brown Skin”Sandra Bullock spoke about adoption and parenthood on "Red Table Talk."By Cole Blake
- SportsTyreek Hill Willing To Lose Super Bowl Ring In Usain Bolt RaceUsain Bolt is willing to wager his gold medal in a race against Tyreek Hill.By Alexander Cole
- TVTaryn Manning Says White Women Are Attacking Her For Starring In "Karen"Taryn Manning says white women have been attacking her because she "betrayed" her own race by starring in "Karen."By Cole Blake
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Places Fourth In The Women's 200m At Brussels Diamond LeagueOlympic silver medallist Christine Mbomba came in first place in the women's 200m, and Sha'Carri Richardson finished in fourth place behind, Shericka Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsNicki Minaj Celebrates Jamaican Sprinters While Sha'Carri Richardson Finishes LastNicki Minaj reacted to Sha’Carri Richardson's loss by celebrating the Jamaican sprinters' performances.By Cole Blake
- SportsTory Lanez Defends Sha'Carri Richardson After Her Last Place RunTory Lanez wants to see Sha'Carri Richardson get more support.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Places Last In 1st Race Since Olympics: "Talk All The Sh*t You Want"Sha'Carri Richardson finished in last place at her first race after missing the Tokyo Olympics.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKhloé Kardashian Explains Why She Talks To Daughter True About RaceShe doesn't want her daughter to "live in a bubble" and says she discusses things with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.By Erika Marie
- MusicBIA Breaks Down Her Ethnicity After Fans Say She's "Not Black"BIA responded to a viral tweet suggesting she's "not Black" by specifying her ethnicity.By Alex Zidel
- SportsHorse Named After Breonna Taylor Wins Kentucky Derby RaceA horse named after Breonna Taylor won a race at the Kentucky Derby, this week.By Cole Blake
- TVSesame Street Introduces New Black Muppets To Teach Kids About RaceTwo Black muppets, named Wes and Elijah, make their debut in Sesame Street's "The ABC’s of Racial Literacy" special to teach children about race.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJhene Aiko Explains Why She No Longer Uses The N-Word In Her SongsAfter being asked about her ethnicity, Jhene Aiko revealed why she decided to stop using the n-word in her music.By Ellie Spina
- PoliticsYelp Adds Notifications For Businesses Accused Of RacismThe prominent business review app moves to include racial relations as part of the consumer experience.By Isaiah Cane