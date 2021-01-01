2021
- MusicYoung Thug Dares Police Officer To Race Him In New Body Cam Footage: WatchA 2021 traffic stop for speeding had Thugger trying to avoid a ticket, and it's at least good to see that no one was in a bad mood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsJazmine Sullivan & Anderson Paak Crafted Magic On "Price Tags" Three Years Ago: Stream"Heaux Tales" released on January 8, 2021, and this is one of a couple of smooth, lush, and charismatic collabs off it with great chemistry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJadakiss & Freeway Discuss Squashing Beef, Tell Young Artists To Do The SameThe Philly and New York natives encouraged the artists youth to acknowledge that it's never too late to end a feud.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersDrake Adds Major Streaming Accomplishment To His ResuméDrake's 2021 streams were so high that entire decades of music couldn't match his numbers.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTyler, The Creator Lists Favorite Songs Of 2021 Including Baby Keem, Kanye, & MoreTyler, The Creator revealed his favorite songs of 2021 on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- GramKylie Jenner Reflects On "Blessings" & "Heartaches" Of 2021 & Shares Maternity PicKylie Jenner discussed the ups and downs of 2021 in a New Year's Eve post.By Cole Blake
- NumbersMorgan Wallen Has Best Selling Album Of The Year Despite Racist RantMorgan Wallen's "Dangerous" becomes the biggest selling album of 2021 despite his racist rant earlier this year.By Brianna Lawson
- Original ContentMade In America 2021: Young Thug & Doja Cat Rock Pink, Bobby Shmurda Is All Smiles & More PhotosPhotos of Young Thug dripping pink, Megan Thee Stallion serving body & booty, Roddy Ricch bringing out 42 Dugg, and so much more at Made In America 2021. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Nudy Has Plans For A Massive YearHailed as a cult hero by many, Young Nudy is ready to officially set his sights on the big stage -- with a vengeance. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGunna Unveils His Plans For 2021Gunna's got a lot in store for his fans.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture21 Savage Plays Into Popular Meme Of Himself With New Year Post21 Savage welcomed the new year by embracing a popular meme of himself.By Cole Blake
- MusicG Herbo Promises To Slap The Life Out Any Trolls Coming At Pregnant FiancéeThat's an aggressive resolution. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCole Bennett Predicts Polo G Will Have Massive 2021Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade predicts that Polo G will experience a major year in 2021, becoming one of the game's biggest artists in the process.By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKarl-Anthony Towns Delivers One Final Message To 2020Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a lot of hardship in 2020.By Alexander Cole