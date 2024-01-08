Jazmine Sullivan & Anderson Paak Crafted Magic On "Price Tags" Three Years Ago: Stream

Three years ago today (January 8), Jazmine Sullivan released her acclaimed and enduringly compelling album Heaux Tales. Moreover, it has a lot of smooth, emotive, soulful, and musically proficient highlights, plus some notable collaborations with the likes of H.E.R. and Ari Lennox. However, perhaps none rank greater than her link-up with the one and only Anderson .Paak on "Price Tags," which is one of the more thematically consistent cuts on the record. On it, the 36-year-old talks about wealth, material success, sexual empowerment, and relationship dynamics. It's a pretty versatile song when looking at these themes, but most importantly, it's an infectiously groovy jam with a lot of lush instrumentation and catchy melodies.

Furthermore, Jairus "J-Mo" Mozee put together a pretty impressive production from behind the board, highlighting both featured artists' talents. The crisp and simple drum beat is consistently nasty, and offers some funky and stark contrast from the traditionally lavish backing elements. These include an ear-worm, high-pitch key sample, vocal harmonies, light guitar strums, and cavernous bass. Jazmine Sullivan shines with a dynamic performance, and the "Stand Up" singer shows off her range from soaring cries to sultry temptations. On his end, Anderson .Paak proves himself as one of the most charismatic vocalists working today with a sassy and impassioned verse.

Meanwhile, this follows a successful but sometimes turbulent 2023 for the Philly native, who had her set canceled at the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival due to a stampede. Hopefully 2024 brings Jazmine Sullivan more luck, and finally brings the return of NxWorries that Anderson .Paak's been teasing for so long. As we look forward to what these stars will do this year, we have this throwback to remind us of their talent and skill. If you've never heard "Price Tags" before, find it and the rest of Heaux Tales on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable lines down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for more great music recommendations, new or old, around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Lookin' at your exes, all of 'em ballplayers, (All ballplayers)

2012 Lexus, it still ain't paid off yet, (Still ain't paid off yet)

Pullin' out my wallet, no credit cards in it,

If I let you play, you gon' have a ball with it (Fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin')

