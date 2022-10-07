Jazmine Sullivan is known for having one of the most beautiful voices in the r&b world. Her music has been praised by her contemporaries and fans love it as well. Sullivan continues to drop amazing music, and on Friday, she came through with a song called “Stand Up” which will be in the new movie Till.

This track comes with a gorgeous string section which opens itself up to Sullivan’s vocal stylings. The lyrics are incredibly uplifting, and her delivery fits the ballad-like quality of the instrumental. It’s a song that could be performed with an entire orchestra behind it, and if you love soulful music, then you will most definitely adore this.

You can listen to Sullivan’s new song, down below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more music releases over the coming weeks and months.

Quotable Lyrics:

I used to hide from the light

I was coward, too ashamed to be me

So afraid of my power

‘Ti momma said, I got somethin’ to offer (Offer the world)

Just look in the mirror to see it

Now it’s up to you to believe it