Heaux Tales
- SongsJazmine Sullivan & Anderson Paak Crafted Magic On "Price Tags" Three Years Ago: Stream"Heaux Tales" released on January 8, 2021, and this is one of a couple of smooth, lush, and charismatic collabs off it with great chemistry.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.1K Views
- MusicJazmine Sullivan Has More "Heaux Tales" To Share, Reveals Deluxe Edition TracklistGet ready to hear more of Sullivan's soulful sounds and stories.ByTaiyo Coates2.9K Views
- MusicJazmine Sullivan Announces "Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe" Arriving Next Month"Heaux Tales, Mo Tales: The Deluxe" hits streamers on February 11th.ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- NewsCelebrate One Year Of "Heaux Tales" With Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings""Heaux Tales" was named NPR Music's Album of the Year last month.ByHayley Hynes3.3K Views
- MusicJazmine Sullivan Announces "Heaux Tales" Tour DatesThe "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer will kick off her 25-stop North American tour in February. ByTaylor McCloud2.3K Views
- Music VideosJazmine Sullivan Performs To An Audience Of One In "Pick Up Your Feelings" VisualThe track is featured on the singer's acclaimed project, "Heaux Tales."ByErika Marie8.0K Views
- Pop CultureJazmine Sullivan Serenades Us From Home On NPR's Tiny DeskJazmine Sullivan performs a few classics and new ones off her latest project "Heaux Tales." ByVeracia Ankrah1.5K Views
- NewsJazmine Sullivan & Ari Lennox Contemplate Sitting "On It""On It" is the 6th track featured on "Heaux Tales." ByVeracia Ankrah5.5K Views
- NewsJazmine Sullivan & H.E.R. Question Whether Being A Good Girl Is Worth It On "Girl Like Me"The track is featured on Sullivan's upcoming album, "Heaux Tales."ByErika Marie7.5K Views