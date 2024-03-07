Young Thug's Defense Files To Have Lyrics And Music Videos Removed From Evidence

They're citing a recent overturned conviction by the Georgia Supreme Court.

BYLavender Alexandria
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK

Last year, the judge in Young Thug's YSL RICO trial controversially ruled that lyrics would be admissible as evidence. It re-sparked a major debate about whether lyrics should be allowed in court with rappers like Killer Mike speaking out against the decision. Subsequently, Thug's defense has filed a new motion to try and get those lyrics and some music videos removed from the pool of evidence in the trial. They cited a recent unrelated court decision by the Georgia Supreme Court and are hoping precedent can help out the rapper's case.

Earlier this week, the state's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a 2019 murder. They ruled that a music video used as evidence was "highly prejudicial" and the conviction was struck down. “It allowed the State to introduce impermissible propensity evidence by portraying Baker as a threatening gunman, and the prosecutor severely exacerbated the video’s prejudicial impact by emphasizing that it showed Baker’s predisposition to gun violence," they said in their ruling. Thug's defense is hoping that the ruling could help play a role in getting similar evidence removed from their trial.

Read More: Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship Timeline

Young Thug Trying To Get More Evidence Thrown Out

The story that has dominated Young Thug's trial so far this year didn't even happen in court. Audio and video leaked from a jail phone call between him and his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. It hit the internet back in January and part of their interaction went viral online. Despite the break in privacy, Mariah seems relatively okay with the virality of the video. During a recent concert she seemed to embrace the video, even while joking that fans "weren't supposed to see it."

What do you think of Young Thug's defense trying to get evidence removed from his YSL RICO trial once again? Do you think they'll succeed in getting some of the lyrics and music videos removed? Do you think Thug has a good chance at beating the case? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red CarpetMusicYoung Thug And Gunna 2017 Arrest Photos Shown In YSL Trial
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; GreetMusicYoung Thug Appears In Court For Opening Arguments In YSL RICO Trial
Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY CelebrationMusicYNW Melly's Lyrics Could Be Used Against Him In Court
NoCap In Concert - Los Angeles, CAMusicNoCap Music Video Turns Murder Case Upside Down After Being Wrongly Used In Trial