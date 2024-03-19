Young Thug's Legal Battle With AEG Continues Amid Ongoing YSL RICO Trial

Almost all of the news surrounding Young Thug in the past nearly two years has had to do with the YSL RICO indictment. The rap superstar's label YSL was hit with a massive indictment in May of 2022 alleging gang activities amid a myriad of other crimes. Fans have followed the trial closely as it implicates numerous figures in rap music and has spawned headline news repeatedly. Last year, the second most famous among those indicted, Gunna, took a plea deal to escape trial. He was widely criticized for the move after it came to light he had to testify as a part of his release.

But that isn't the only ongoing legal battle in Young Thug's life. Despite his RICO trial still in full swing AEG is continuing with a $5 million lawsuit they filed accusing the rapper of breaching his contract. The RICO trial has presented a significant challenge for AEG's civil court filings and it's expected that the case could run into 2025. In the meantime, AEG is attempting to prove that YSL misrepresented their finances when signing a $5 million promotional deal in 2017. They claim that the label knowingly signed the deal without the net worth to eventually pay it back.

Young Thug Still Facing $5 Million AEG Lawsuit

Numerous viral videos have made the rounds in recent weeks showing what the YSL RICO trial has turned into. One showed a heated argument between attorneys that needed to be interrupted by court security. Another showed one of the states witnesses confirming that he was so high on the stand he nearly fell asleep.

Yet another clip saw a witness erupting on the entire court room after repeatedly being asked nearly identical questions. The trial has already been through dozens of witnesses. Dozens more are expected to be called in the next few months. What do you think of AEG moving forward with their $5 million breach of contract lawsuit? Do you think they should wait until the conclusion of Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

