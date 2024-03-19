Young Thug Trial: State Witness Claims He's So High He Might Fall Asleep

It's yet another bizarre moment from the long-running trial.

Though the explosive revelations from early days of the trial have started to slow down that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to pay close attention. That was the case last week when an argument between two of the attorneys in the case got so heated that the sheriffs deputy in the court had to step in. A video of the interaction shared online racked up almost 400k views.

Now there's yet another moment that's leading to fans online calling the trial a sham. That's a clip making the rounds online that is reportedly of one of the state's witnesses giving their testimony. In the clip, he gives some pretty self-incriminating evidence as to why he may not be the most trustworthy witness. “Im so high right now, Im aboutta go to sleep on yall man” he states in the video. It's another viral slipup for the prosecution in a trial where they've repeatedly come under fire by fans following closely. Check out the newest video that has observers online calling for a mistrial below.

State Witness Showed Up High To Young Thug Trial

There was even more drama in the case last week. Yet another viral video made the rounds online of one of the witnesses in the case having finally had enough. After being asked variations of the exact same question over and over he let the court know how he felt in an absolute eruption on the stand. Months into the trial it seems to be wearing down almost everyone involved.

Thugger was originally arrested in May of 2022. That means were approaching two full years of the rapper's incarceration in just a few months. Those paying close attention to the trial are still unclear about what his prospects look like as far as beating the case goes. What do you think of the concerning new video of a state witness in the Young Thug trial? Do you think the prosecutions repeated viral slipups are enough to get the case ruled a mistrial? Let us know in the comment section below.

