Lil Wayne Releasing New Music With Wheezy Very Soon: Details

This news is based on a recently emerged pre-save link that started to float around social media, so we'll see whether it actually lands.

Big Game Weekend Hosted by 2 Chainz &amp; Lil Wayne

It looks like Lil Wayne might be dropping some new material very soon, and while this isn't an official announcement, has he ever had a reputation for not being incredibly prolific? Moreover, this is based on a Universal Music pre-save link that surfaced online, according to LWHQ, that showed the artwork for a release titled "Weezy vs Wheezy." Both the former Hot Boy and the Mississippi producer appear on the cover, but it's unclear whether this is a new song or an upcoming project. Either way, this report and the link indicates that this will come out April 5, so we'll see if this is all true very soon.

Furthermore, this also follows some other exciting news about the New Orleans legend delivering some new material on the horizon. Rapsody recently announced her next album Please Don't Cry, on which Lil Wayne will appear with a special guest feature alongside Erykah Badu, Hit-Boy, and more. Perhaps that will be his main focus when it comes to 2024 releases: building notable collaborations with his peers. Considering that Tunechi is one of the most legendary collaborators and feature artists in hip-hop history, we can't say we'd complain.

Lil Wayne & Wheezy Collab Might Drop On 4/5

What's more is that he's already proven how notable a guest spot for him can be on a new release this year, if only for the widely promoted, highly visible, and curiously surprising nature of a particular collab. Regardless of what you thought of Yeat's new album 2093, the 41-year-old's inclusion on "Lyfestyle" definitely cemented his crossover ability, versatility, and openness to working with the new generation. Although Lil Wayne didn't blow any minds on there in our opinion, it was still great to see him outside of his comfort zone. Perhaps this supposed Wheezy collab will result in a similar sight.

Meanwhile, the Young Money boss might be dropping new music with his son soon, too. After all, he's been teasing a lot of wild new material online, much to the amusement of fans of his father. But there's nothing like a father-son rap collab to at the very least capture the hearts of their listenership. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Wayne, log back into HNHH.

