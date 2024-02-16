Lil Wayne Snaps On New Yeat Track "Lyfestyle"

Yeat has been teasing a new project for some time and now it is finally here. 2093 has 22 tracks with features from Future and Lil Wayne. This follows up his 2023 record AfterLyfe. After checking out the record, we had to talk about the Yeat and Lil Wayne collaboration, "Lyfestyle."

This is one of the more unexpected collaborations as of late as both of their respective sounds are so different. Yeat operates in a more modern, futuristic soundscape. Weezy on the other hand like to rap over more traditional instrumentals. But, this duo pleasantly goes over much better than it does on paper.

Read More: Polo G Returns With New Video And Single "Sorrys & Ferraris"

Listen To "Lyfestyle" By Yeat & Lil Wayne

The instrumental is heavy on the drums and is fairly minimal. There is not really any booming bass, so it allows you to really focus on the lyrical content. It is also very dark and atmospheric, something we have come to expect. Yeat is not one to pen double entendres, but he does a good job on the refrain. However, Wayne simply steals the show. His rapid-fire flows are nothing new but he rips the beat to shreds with some terrific rhymes.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Lyfestyle," by Yeat and Lil Wayne? Should these two collaborate more often after hearing this? Is this the best song from 2093 why or why not? Where does this rank amongst Wayne's features over the past couple of years? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yeat and Lil Wayne. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, look up, it's a bird, look up, it's a plane, no, b****, it's a Desert Eagle

Got the n****s on pins and needles, on thin ice like ballerinas

I ain't playin' with they b**** a***s, Lil Tunechi, I spit acid

Small feet but I kick a***s, call me and your b**** answer

I been on the job twenty-four seven, I keep the AK-four-seven

I'm a cheese-head, but my wh*** yellow, I'm outside like Coachella

Read More: Drake Shares BTS Photos With Sexyy Red & SZA From "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Shoot