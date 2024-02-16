Yeat Unveils Highly Anticipated Album "2093"

West Coast rapper Yeat delivered on the anticipation he had been building for nearly a year with the release of his highly-anticipated studio album, 2093. The album marks a departure from Yeat's previous works, as he opted for a full-length project instead of an AftërLyfe deluxe, signaling a significant musical venture. Yeat had been dropping hints and teasing 2093 for the past year, treating fans to snippets on Instagram and offering glimpses into his creative process through behind-the-scenes studio photos. The rapper/producer had first spoken about the project in a November 2023 interview with 032c magazine, where he hinted at the album's distinctive nature within his discography.

In the interview, Yeat expressed that 2093 would stand apart from his previous records, describing it as a sonic leap comparable to "a 10-album difference in time." He tantalizingly teased the album's theme, suggesting a dive into a dystopian society, offering fans a glimpse into the unique musical landscape he aimed to create. The excitement surrounding 2093 reached a fever pitch last month when Yeat dropped subtle hints about the album's imminent release and potential features. One notable clue came in the form of a screenshot depicting a FaceTime call between Yeat and none other than Drake, fueling speculation about a possible collaboration.

Stream "2093" By Yeat Below

Moreover, another intriguing moment showcased Yeat in the studio with the multi-talented Donald Glover, leaving fans eager to discover the musical alchemy these artists might have conjured. 2093 arrives as a sonic journey into the uncharted territories of Yeat's artistic evolution. Furthermore, Yeat's decision to forgo an AftërLyfe deluxe in favor of a full-length project reflects his commitment to delivering a cohesive and immersive body of work, further emphasizing the depth and complexity of his artistry.

Let us know what you think of the album below! Did Yeat impress you with this project? Do you have a favorite track? Did it meet your expectations or exceed them? Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

2093 Tracklist:

Psycho CEO Power Trip Breathe More Bought The Earth Nothing Change U Should Know Lyfestyle ILUV Tell me Shade Keep Pushin Riot & Set it off Team ceo 2093 Stand On It Familia Mr. Inbetweenit Psychocaine Run They Mouth If We Being Real 1093

