Lil Wayne Got $9 Million In COVID Aid For Having A Drug-Free Tour Workplace

According to Business Insider, Lil Wayne is one of many artists who got a sizable check from the U.S. government for their touring practices. Moreover, he reportedly claimed that his touring company was a "drug-free" workplace so that authorities would give him $9 million in federal pandemic aid through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Specifically, the former Hot Boy apparently gave stern warnings to his co-workers about the "dangers" of drugs on tour, and threatened punishment or rehab to anyone caught using substances. Then, when he and his team requested aid from the SBA, they approved his request and cut him an $8.9 million check to Young Money Touring, Inc.

Not only that, but apparently Post Malone is another artist who used this justification for his touring company to get more funds. While neither he nor Lil Wayne have shied away from their drug use, it seems like the SBA doesn't take into account past activity. In addition, the agency's inspector general had admitted last year that its employees only had about four hours to review and respond to applications. As such, some fans and publications believe that this is the result of a rushed process not having the time or resources to make a thorough revision. But that's only if there's a lie here, which we have no concrete reason to believe... nor, admittedly, deny.

Lil Wayne Performing At The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Via a statement, the SBA clarified that they did not consider "personal actions" from folks like Lil Wayne or drug use from March 2020 to June of 2022, which is presumably the period of eligibility for this compensation. "When you have social status, your substance use is treated in a different way,” public health expert Harold Pollack of the University of Chicago remarked. “They don’t brutalize a lot of celebrities for behaviors that we would very harshly treat in people with less prestige." These touring companies received aid under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, intended to uplift music venues amid bankruptcy and, as a federal program, required certified compliance with federal laws.

"The fact that touring artists have a different lifestyle doesn’t mean that they weren’t impacted in a substantial way by the pandemic,” Josh Schiller stated. He's a lawyer with past entertainment industry clients who sued for marijuana's legalization. “Was there a better use of those grants? I think that’s really a good question." If the SBA finds that Weezy lied about this tour environment, the team could face a lawsuit or heavier prosecution. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Wayne, stay up to date on HNHH.

