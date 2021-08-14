pandemic
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Credits DDG For OnlyFans SuccessThe rapper's ex is what convinced her to open her account, which then became her main source of income to great success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechTwitter Removes COVID Misinformation WarningsMore changes are being made by Musk and not everyone is happy.By Erika Marie
- SportsKyrie Irving Reposts Old Alex Jones Rant About The New World OrderKyrie seems to think secret societies are unleashing plagues on society.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDrake Believes 2020 Was "The Hardest In Human History" & People Are PuzzledThe pandemic was undoubtedly a difficult time, but people fired off tragic eras of human history they believed were much worse.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMonkeypox Outbreak Now A Global Emergency, Declares WHOThe World Health Organization is ringing the alarm bells. By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Claims He Made Over 200 Songs Throughout The COVID-19 PandemicThe Compton legend returned to the studio days after he suffered a brain aneurysm in early 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Suggests Bob Saget Died After Receiving COVID VaccineThe "Full House" icon recently passed away and was found in an Orlando hotel room.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsOmicron Variant Detected In North AmericaThe Omicron variant has been found in Canada.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentMajid Jordan Break Down New Album "Wildest Dreams" & Favorite "Certified Lover Boy" SongsMajid Jordan detail the process behind their new album "Wildest Dreams," their return to the stage, and their favorite tracks off of "Certified Lover Boy" in our exclusive interview.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKarl-Anthony Towns Reveals How Jordyn Woods Helped Him Cope With His Mom's DeathKarl-Anthony Towns details how his partner, Jordyn Woods, helped him make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Death Toll Passes Spanish Flu To Become America's Deadliest PandemicCOVID-19 has surpassed the Spanish Flu to become America’s deadliest pandemicBy Cole Blake
- TVSeth Rogen Jokes About Lax Emmys Covid Protocols & Gets Immediately CheckedHost Cedric the Entertainer tried to quell concerns with some jokes. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLive Nation Will Require Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative COVID Test At Music EventsLive Nation is taking no chances. By Karlton Jahmal